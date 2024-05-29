Second Northern Ontario gold company retracts drill assay results – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – May 27, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

‘Unfortunate situation’ as MacDonald Mines reviews exploration results of Sudbury project

t’s stunning news when a mining exploration company must retract its drill assay results. Now two gold companies operating in Northern Ontario have been forced to do so within a month.

Following on the heels of Red Pine Exploration’s Wawa assay fiasco, MacDonald Mines Exploration, a junior mining outfit operating in the Sudbury area, reportedly has found “inconsistencies in certain assay results” at its Scadding gold prospect. MacDonald is withdrawing all of the announced results for Scadding as the results are deemed not reliable.

The company said in a May 24 news release that an internal review has started to compare the actual assay results with what has been publicly disclosed — in documents like news releases and technical reports — in order to “ identify and quantify the extent of any incongruities.”

Scadding lies within a 197-square-kilometre land package on the eastern outer edge of the Sudbury basin, not far from Glencore’s Falconbridge smelter. Exploration there has revealed showings of nickel, copper, platinum group metals and gold. The area has been mined in the past and includes the former Scadding Mine.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/second-northern-ontario-gold-company-retracts-drill-assay-results-8848139