Glencore to consult investors on coal spinoff after Teck deal – by Thomas Biesheuvel (Bloomberg News – May 29, 2024)

Glencore Plc will start consulting with shareholders on the future of its coal business as soon as its deal to buy Teck Resources Ltd.’s mines closes later this year. Crucially, Glencore said that should the majority of shareholders support keeping its coal mines, the company will not proceed with a vote.

Glencore’s coal business is one of its most profitable units, driving record returns in recent years, and the plan to exit the fossil fuel and list a new company in New York represented a major strategic pivot under current boss Gary Nagle.

The company had long resisted pressure to follow rivals in jettisoning coal, arguing that the world still needed the dirtiest fuel and that it was more responsible to run the mines itself than sell them.

Bloomberg reported last month that several of Glencore’s largest shareholders believe the company should retain its coal assets. The deal to buy Teck’s coal mines is expected to close in the third quarter.

