Gold company, First Nation set the ground rules for Far North exploration – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 24, 2024)

Eabametoong Chief says agreement with Storm Exploration is a ‘model for others to follow’

Vancouver’s Storm Exploration has signed an exploration agreement with the Eabametoong First Nation (EFN) regarding planned activity around its Fort Hope Projects in the remote James Bay region.

In a May 23 news release, Bruce Counts, Storm’s president-CEO, called the signing a “major milestone” that offers mutual benefits for both the company and community. Storm’s Miminiska, Keezhik and Attwood projects are 350 kilometres north of Thunder Bay within a mineralized geological structure called the Miminiska-Fort Hope greenstone belt.

The exploration agreement sets up a framework for ongoing consultation and provides opportunities for community members to participate in this early stage exploration project, offers training and employment, and local business spinoffs.

Storm will also contribute to a community fund in an amount that, the company said, is proportional to its exploration spending in the traditional territory of Eabametoong.

