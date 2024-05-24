Equinox Gold announces inaugural gold pour at Canada’s Greenstone Mine (Mining Technology – May 24, 2024)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

Located in Geraldton, Ontario, the Greenstone Mine is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

Equinox Gold has announced the inaugural gold pour at its Greenstone Mine in Ontario, Canada. The initial pour produced 1,800oz of gold from the full recovery circuit, and on schedule. This achievement underlines the mine’s potential as the company’s largest and lowest-cost producer.

Located in Geraldton, Ontario, about 275km north-east of Thunder Bay, Greenstone Mine is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

The mine is situated on the traditional territories of four First Nations and the Métis Nation of Ontario, all of whom have been integral to the project’s development through long-term relationship agreements. These agreements encompass environmental management, employment and training, business opportunities and financial participation, reflecting a collaborative approach to the mine’s operation.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining-technology.com/news/equinox-inaugural-gold-pour/?cf-view