Boeing, Airbus Working With Saudi Arabia on Metals for Planes – by Fahad Abuljadayel and Matthew Martin (Bloomberg News – May 20, 2024)

(Bloomberg) — Saudi Arabia said it’s working with top airplane makers Boeing and Airbus to get its aluminum and titanium approved for use in their planes as part of a push to get more manufacturing done inside the kingdom.

Achieving certification would potentially help the jet manufacturers overcome supply hurdles, including difficulties securing some raw materials. Saudi Arabia is also discussing making more aircraft components locally, according to the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation.

“Boeing, Airbus and Embraer are all showing interest in setting up long-term facilities for certain components in the kingdom,” Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the organization known as GACA, said in an interview ahead of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, which started on Monday.

