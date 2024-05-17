Tarnished Wawa gold company out to ‘rebuild the trust’ of shareholders – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – May 17, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Red Pine Exploration takes no questions during webcall but still touts Wawa exploration project

Though Red Pine Exploration’s reputation has taken a severe hit, the Toronto gold company still believes in the untapped mineral potential of its Wawa Gold Project, said board chair Paul Martin.

In a May 15 webcall to shareholders, the Wawa gold explorer began the campaign to dig itself out of an emerging scandal involving published drill assay results that the company alleges were tampered with by former CEO Quentin Yarie.

Martin acknowledged there’s been “significant reputation damage,” reflected in a down-plunging share price down to $0.095 on May 17, down from $0.21 on April 30. But after diving into the details with an internal investigation, “the result is, in my opinion, more reputational than fundamentally impacting the mineralization of the property. “Our job now is to rebuild the trust of the markets under new leadership.”

