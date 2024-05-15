New Far North gold hunter stresses Indigenous collaboration – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – May 15, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

ONGold sprang from Northern Superior Resources with plans to explore James Bay property

There’s a new gold exploration player operating in the Ring of Fire area of the James Bay lowlands region. And ONGold is placing an emphasis on establishing solid ties with Indigenous communities, beginning with its selection of its first CEO and filling out the boardroom seats.

ONGold is a spinoff company of Northern Superior Resources. Its shares went live last week and are now trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) trading under the symbol ONAU. Northern Superior remains the largest shareholder at 72 per cent.

Last July, Northern Superior announced it was creating a spinoff centred around its Ontario assets. Northern Superior has shifted its focus to its gold and copper properties in Chicougamau, Que. The premier Ontario asset in the ONGold fold is the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (TPK) Project, a remote fly-in, fly-out piece of ground situated within the traditional territories of Nibinamik First Nation and Neskantaga First Nation.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/new-far-north-gold-hunter-stresses-indigenous-collaboration-8737572