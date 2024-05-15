Canada ramps up diplomacy to prepare for possible Trump presidency – by Adrian Morrow (Globe and Mail – May 15, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Canadian government is making a full-court press to prepare for a potential second Donald Trump presidency, aiming to avoid a repeat of 2016 when his victory caught Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet by surprise.

Much of the Team Canada push is public facing. Led by Ambassador Kirsten Hillman and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne, it has entailed cabinet ministers, provincial premiers and Canadian business leaders fanning out across the U.S. to build relationships with American counterparts.

Some of it is more discreet. Late last month, Ms. Hillman and Mr. Champagne played host to a meeting at a Washington restaurant with former Trump administration officials, said a source in the Canadian government with knowledge of the outreach. Two of the Prime Minister’s top advisers, meanwhile, worked the after-party circuit around the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, another source said.

