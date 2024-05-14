[Sudbury] Winning mine rescue teams now prep for provincial competition – by Staff (Sudbury.com – May 13, 2024)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Best mine rescuers from across Ontario get to compete for bragging rights at the provincial competition in Thunder Bay next month

Two Mine Rescue teams from the Greater Sudbury area will have a chance to compete in the all-Ontario Mine Rescue competition to be held June 4-7 at the Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay.

The Sudbury area teams representing the Onaping District and the Sudbury District were among many mine rescue teams that took part in eight district competitions across the province, May 8 to 10.

The winning team for Onaping was the Glencore Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations Fraser and Nickel Rim South Mines. This included Team Captain Julien Lalande, No.2 Aaron Boutet, No.3 Neil Poulin, No.4 Alyssa Spry, Vice Captain Jesse Legault, No.6 Shawn O’Brien, and briefing officer Bleir Millions. The winning Onaping technician was Dan Rioux of Glencore.

For the rest of this article: https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/winning-mine-rescue-teams-now-prep-for-provincial-competition-8737263