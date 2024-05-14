Junior Canadian miner Red Pine accuses former CEO of tampering with gold assay data – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – May 11, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Junior mining company Red Pine Exploration Inc. has accused its former chief executive of manipulating data on hundreds of its gold assays over the past decade, and says some of its resource estimates for its Ontario gold project are no longer valid.

The Toronto-based company first raised questions about its assays on May 1, saying it found inconsistencies in some of its drilling results pertaining to its Wawa gold project, and it was looking to work with an independent firm to determine the scope of the problem. On Friday, Red Pine said the inconsistencies stemmed from the “unauthorized manipulation of certain assay results” by the company’s former CEO.

Red Pine did not identify its former CEO by name in its release, but board chair and interim CEO Paul Martin confirmed it was Quentin Yarie, who stepped down as CEO of Red Pine in February. He had been with the company since 2015. Mr. Yarie did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-junior-canadian-miner-red-pine-accuses-former-ceo-of-tampering-with/