DeepDive: Canada’s natural resources are a long-neglected ‘golden goose.’ It’s time to change that -by Andrew Evans (The Hub – May 13, 2024)

Making proper use of our abundant natural resources is key to turning the economy around

It’s increasingly recognized in policy and political circles that one of the biggest challenges facing the country is economic stagnation and declining living standards. This has led policy scholars to try to understand the causes and sources of Canada’s economic malaise.

New research by Macdonald-Laurier Institute fellow Heather Exner-Pirot points to challenges in Canada’s natural resource sector as a “smoking gun.” Her basic insight is that a combination of economic forces and policy-induced harms have undermined what her colleagues Philip Cross and Jack Mintz have characterized as the country’s “golden goose” and that this has significant explanatory power for the overall decline in business investment, productivity, and economic activity.

The purpose of this DeepDive is to test that hypothesis. It aims to understand the economic importance of Canada’s natural resource sector and the extent to which the headwinds that it has faced over the past several years have contributed to the country’s “lost decade.”

For the rest of this article: https://thehub.ca/2024-05-13/deepdive-canadas-natural-resources-are-a-long-neglected-golden-goose/