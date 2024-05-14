CRMA: Rare earth elements a potential blindspot for EU policymakers and industry – report – by Amanda Stutt (Mining.com – May 13, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

When the European Union passed the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) into law it was a landmark accomplishment that will strengthen critical raw materials supply chains – but not without some foreseeable challenges, according to a new report published by Adamas Intelligence.

While the EU published its first list of Critical Raw Materials in 2011 (there were originally 14 inclusions), it took over a decade to conceive, rally political support for, and ultimately announce the CRMA in September 2022, Adamas notes.

In March 2023, the EU Commission officially tabled a proposal for the CRMA as part of the Green Deal Industrial Plan for the Net-Zero Age, to which EU Parliament agreed in December of that year. In March 2024, the EU Council approved and adopted the act and in May, the act passed into law.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/crma-rare-earth-elements-a-potential-blindspot-for-eu-policymakers-and-industry-report/