Canada’s next EV supply chain plant landing in Port Colborne, Ont. – by Janyce McGregor (CBC News Politics – May 13, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/

Joint venture between Asahi Kasei Corp., Honda Canada will build Canada’s 1st lithium ion separator plant

The next community set for a massive boost to its local economy as part of Honda Canada’s $15-billion investment to establish a Canadian electric vehicle supply chain will be Port Colborne, Ont.

Company executives are expected to join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, as well as federal Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Ontario’s economic development minister, Vic Fedeli, and municipal leaders at an official announcement on Tuesday.

On April 25, Honda announced a major expansion of its original Canadian facility in Alliston, Ont., to both manufacture batteries and assemble electric vehicle versions of its top-selling brands. On the same day, Japan’s Asahi Kasei Corporation announced a new partnership with Honda to build Canada’s first-ever lithium ion battery separator plant in Ontario — but the municipality that was the successful bidder for this facility was not revealed.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/honda-asahi-kasei-lithium-ion-separator-plant-1.7202458