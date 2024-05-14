Canada home to 5 of the world’s 10 most attractive mining jurisdictions – by Naimul Karim (Financial Post – May 14, 2024)

https://financialpost.com/

But it has plenty of room to improve in terms of regulatory policies, survey says

Canada is home to five of the top 10 most attractive mining jurisdictions in the world, but it has plenty of room to improve in terms of regulatory policies, according to a new survey conducted by the Fraser Institute. Utah and Nevada topped the latest ranking, with Saskatchewan, Quebec, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario all in the top 10. Saskatchewan was No. 3 for the second year in a row.

The analysis uses a combination of a region’s mineral potential and the policies it has in place to attract miners and is based on a total of 293 responses and 86 jurisdictions.

These two factors vary across regions in Canada, the study said. For example, while Yukon and the Northwest Territories are ranked within the top 10 spots for their mineral endowments, they rank No. 28 and No. 45, respectively, on their regulatory policies.

“This means that these two territories have failed to capitalize on their strong mineral endowment due to a lack of a solid policy environment,” said Elmira Aliakbari, a director at the Fraser Institute’s Centre for Natural Resources and one of the two authors of the study.

