Biden Hits Chinese Electric Vehicles, Chips and Other Goods With Higher Tariffs – by Jim Tankersley and Alan Rappeport (New York Times – May 14, 2024)

The president announced increased taxes on Chinese imports in strategic industries, building on former President Donald J. Trump’s tariffs.

President Biden on Tuesday announced a sharp increase in tariffs on an array of Chinese imports, including electric vehicles, solar cells, semiconductors and advanced batteries, in an effort to protect strategic American industries from a new wave of competitors that he said were unfairly subsidized by Beijing.

The president also officially endorsed maintaining tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods that were put in place by President Donald J. Trump. Mr. Biden criticized those tariffs as taxes on American consumers during his 2020 run for the White House.

Mr. Biden’s moves were the latest trade-war escalation from a president who initially pledged to repeal at least some of the Trump tariffs but now has refused to cede any ground to his rival in a tough-on-China appeal to swing voters in the industrial Midwest and beyond.

