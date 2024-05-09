For mining critical minerals, Ontario can do it right, says minister – by Len Gillis (Northern Ontario Business – May 8, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Mines Minister George Pirie lauds Ontario’s mineral deposits, environmental standards, expertise in search for critical minerals

Ontario Mines Minister George Pirie said this week securing a supply of critical minerals in Canada is being done for the right reasons: to improve the country’s environmental status.

Speaking on May 6 as part of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities conference at the Holiday Inn and again at Dynamic Earth, Pirie commented on his recent trip to Washington, D.C., where he met with government representatives at the Energy Transition Metals Summit. Pirie was one of the featured speakers at that event.

In recent months, Pirie has commented on the need to secure Ontario’s — and all of Canada’s — supply of critical minerals and has spoken against the idea of accepting nickel from China, for example, since he said many minerals processed there are from environmentally unfriendly coal-fired refineries and smelters.

Pirie said there is a valid environmental concern for having the mining and refining of critical minerals done in Canada. Securing critical minerals will also help Canadian auto producers in their move to produce more battery electric vehicles and reduce dependence on gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles.

