Red Pine confirms Wawa gold assays after reported ‘inconsistencies’, stock rebounds – by Staff (Mining.com – May 6, 2024)

Red Pine Exploration (TSXV: RPX) said on Monday that investigations into past assay results from its Wawa gold project in Ontario found no evidence of inconsistencies, and that the company can rely on the validity of those results.

Last week, the Toronto-based gold junior issued a press release stating that it was withdrawing all previously reported assays from the Wawa project after discovering “inconsistencies” in certain results. A detailed investigation ensued.

On Monday, it confirmed that those issues are “unrelated to the integrity of its quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) measures” with respect to the drill core samples collected from Wawa and transported to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario.

