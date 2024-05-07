Ontario beefs up supply chain funding for critical minerals – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – May 6, 2024)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Mines Minister George Pirie confirms additional funding will be added to the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund over the next three years to boost research into sustainable extraction of new metals required to support the battery electric vehicle industry

Ontario Mines Minister George Pirie said today Ontario is committed to strengthening the province’s critical minerals strategy in the global race to ensure there is a stable supply chain for battery electric vehicles by spending millions in new science and technology to help do that. He said the effort is already underway in Sudbury to develop new ways to procure more critical minerals.

Pirie said the Ontario government will be spending $15 million over the next three years to expand the Ontario Critical Minerals Innovation Fund (CMIF), which is a re-announcement of the funding increase that was announced as part of the Ontario budget earlier this year.

Pirie was speaking to a group of mining supply and service representatives at Dynamic Earth on May 6. “This investment is another milestone for our government’s Critical Minerals Strategy and is about building a made-in-Ontario supply chain to meet the increasing global demand for critical minerals needed to manufacture technologies like batteries and electric vehicles,” said Pirie.

For the rest of this article: https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/ontario-beefs-up-supply-chain-funding-for-critical-minerals-8704478