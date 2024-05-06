What’s Anglo Worth? For Now It’s Less than the Sum of Its Parts – by Mark Burton (Bloomberg News – May 2, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — As BHP Group considers its next move, there’s one big question facing the mining world’s bankers, analysts and executives at rival producers: What’s Anglo American Plc actually worth? Anglo’s shares are trading about 8% above the price implied by BHP’s initial proposal, which was swiftly and firmly rejected, and Bloomberg reported on the weekend that the larger firm was considering an improved offer.

But how high can BHP go? The world’s biggest miner needs to thread the needle with an offer that can win over Anglo investors while maintaining the support of its own shareholders — especially given the company’s history of disastrous dealmaking.

And while BHP’s bid is driven by its interest in Anglo’s huge copper business, the company produces a hodgepodge of other commodities from diamonds to platinum and coal — each with different market dynamics and degrees of attractiveness. BHP wants Anglo to spin off its majority stakes in two South African miners even before a deal takes place, and has suggested it would put other unwanted pieces up for sale as well.

