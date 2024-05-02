Smaller is possible, when it comes to mining – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – May 2, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Report encourages mining industry to target smaller mineral deposits to fill the critical minerals supply gap

Canada has an abundance of small, high-grade mineral deposits. There just doesn’t seem to be much of an appetite by the mining industry to tap into them. Small deposits are being overlooked, said a report prepared by B.C.-based Common Good Mining, because of the perception that they’re not economic due to assumed high costs, and lack of infrastructure or technology to put them into production.

But small-scale mining is a business model that’s worth exploring, (said the report), especially if Canada requires more critical minerals to feed the green-tech revolution.

Common Good Mining has a stable of nickel, copper and zinc projects in southwest B.C. and is taking a modular mining approach with its high-grade properties. This report was released through MICA, a mining innovation group in Sudbury. Canada hosts 31 metals that are designated as strategic critical metals, particularly lithium, nickel, graphite, rare elements, cobalt, manganese, phosphate and copper.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/smaller-is-possible-when-it-comes-to-mining-8680188