Glencore studying an approach for Anglo American, sources say – by Clara Denina, Pratima Desai and Felix Njini (Reuters – May 2, 2024)

https://www.reuters.com/

Commodities group Glencore (LON: GLEN) is studying an approach for Anglo American (LON: AAL) two sources said, a development that could spark a bidding war for the 107-year old mining company.

Glencore has not yet approached Anglo, one of the sources said. The discussions are internal and preliminary at this stage and may not result in an approach, the source added. “We do not comment on market rumour or speculation,” a Glencore spokesperson said.

Anglo on Friday rejected a $39 billion all-stock proposal from the world’s No. 1 miner BHP Group (ASX: BHP). BHP’s proposed premium was 31% above Anglo’s closing price on April 23. A source familiar with the matter previously told Reuters that the Australian mining giant is considering making an improved offer. It has until May 22 to make a formal bid.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/glencore-studying-an-approach-anglo-american-sources-say-2024-05-02/