Ecuador court puts nail in $3bn copper project’s coffin – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – May 1, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

Ecuador’s constitutional court has decided not to process appeals aimed at resuming activities at the disputed $3 billion Llurimagua copper-molybdenum project, in the country’s northern Imbabura province.

The 982-million-tonne copper asset, about 80 km northeast of Ecuador’s capital of Quito, was initially being advanced by the country’s national mining company, Enami EP, with the help of Chile’s Codelco.

Tensions between the two miners began brewing shortly after Ecuador passed a reform to its mining law in 2020 that threatened Codelco’s right to about 42,600 hectares of exploration ground.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/ecuador-court-puts-nail-in-3bn-copper-projects-coffin/