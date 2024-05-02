Canada is ‘missing the mark’ on remediation and reconciliation, says Yellowknives Dene chief – by Liny Lamberink (CBC News North – May 02, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Environmental watchdog released audit on northern contaminated sites this week

A chief of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation says an auditor’s report about contaminated sites shows Canada is “missing the mark” when it comes to remediation and reconciliation in the North.

It’s one perspective northerners are sharing after the federal environmental watchdog released a report Tuesday that scrutinizes how Ottawa has managed contaminated sites in the North. A Yukon mining analyst has also agreed with its finding that longer-term plans are needed for some of the North’s big, abandoned mines.

The audit looked at Faro Mine in the Yukon and Giant Mine in the N.W.T. as examples of how the federal government has managed more than 2,600 contaminated sites across the North and more than 24,000 sites across Canada — more than 18,000 of which have been closed.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/contaminated-sites-north-audit-reaction-giant-faro-mines-1.7191027