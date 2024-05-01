Underground development at N.W.T.’s Ekati mine needs Tłı̨chǫ gov’t sign-off, says regulatory board (CBC News North – April 30, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Sable proposal needs Tłı̨chǫ sign-off, says Wek’èezhìı Land and Water Board

If the company that owns the Ekati diamond mine in the N.W.T. wants to proceed with an underground mining project, it has to get sign-off first from the Tłı̨chǫ government, a regulatory board has ruled.

Just north of Ekati’s main camp — and 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife, give or take — there’s already an open pit to access kimberlite, called the Sable open pit. An underground development would aim to pull out more of that diamond-containing rock.

On April 24, the Wek’èezhìı Land and Water Board deemed the proposed Sable underground development a “major mining project” and thus bound by requirements under the Tłı̨chǫ Agreement. The definition applies to projects with capital costs of more than $50 million that will employ at least 50 people annually for the first five years.

