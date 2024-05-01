EU Policy. More than 70% of key resources imperilled by climate – report – by Marta Pacheco (Euro News – April 30, 2024)

https://www.euronews.com/

Global production of crucial raw materials may be at risk of disruption due to climate change and businesses need to find adaptation solutions in order to timely deliver clean technologies for the green transition. More than 70% of copper, cobalt and lithium, key critical raw materials needed for the clean energy transition driven by the EU, are at risk of facing supply disruption due to climate change, according to a new analysis.

Countries leading cobalt and lithium production — Australia, Chile, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Peru — are experiencing a rise in drought, putting at risk 74% of cobalt and lithium production by 2050, a report by the multinational PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) published today (April 30) revealed.

The EU has set out to increase domestic production, refining and recycling of critical materials, under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) adopted by the EU Council in March. Under the CRMA, no more than 65% of the bloc’s annual consumption of each key raw material can derive from a single third-country, and the EU has been busy forging various partnerships abroad.

For the rest of this article: https://www.euronews.com/green/2024/04/30/more-than-70-of-key-resources-imperilled-by-climate-report