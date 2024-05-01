Column: Mining giants Vale, Glencore failing Greater Sudbury – by John Caruso (Sudbury Star – May 1, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

John Caruso is a Sudbury businessman and a concerned citizen.

Canada and Ontario are willing to sell off our non-renewable resources with little concern for the host community

There is something wrong with this picture: As our city moves toward some historic investments in quality-of-life assets, concerns are being raised regarding long-term debts being incurred and their impact on residential taxes.

I strongly believe that the planned investments in a new event centre and cultural hub at Tom Davies Square are critical investments in our ability to attract and retain population and economic growth.

In addition to these investments, we still lack a modern convention and performing arts venue capable of hosting audiences of more than 600 people. Our Olympic pool at Laurentian University remains closed, and our inventory of pools and arenas is down. The total cost of addressing all these matters is staggering and beyond the ability of our current residential tax base.

