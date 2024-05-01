Antarctic volcano emits $6,000 worth of gold daily – by Mining.com Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – April 30, 2024)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Mount Erebus spews around 80 grams of gold into the frigid air of Antarctica daily.

Mount Erebus, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, spews around 80 grams of gold into the frigid air of Antarctica daily, IFLScience reported.

The volcano, one of Antarctica’s 138 active ones, reportedly emits pockets of gas containing crystallized gold each day, valued at almost $6,000.

The dust is present as far as 1,000 km away from the volcano, which stands at about 3,800 metres, according to IFLScience. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Earth Observatory, gold dust is just one of many things being spewed out of Erebus.

