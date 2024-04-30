Wawa gold explorer plucks new president from Wesdome’s ranks – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 26, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Michael Michaud brings a geologist’s eye to advance Red Pine Exploration’s Wawa Gold Project

In its search for a new leader, Wawa gold hunter Red Pine Exploration snagged someone with familiarity of the Michipicoten greenstone belt.

Michael Michaud will bring fresh eyes to Red Pine’s Wawa Gold Project when he relinquishes his title as Wesdome Gold Mine’s senior vice-president of exploration on July 11 and takes the helm as president-CEO of the Toronto junior miner on July 19. Red Pine made the announcement in an April 22 news release. He replaces Quentin Yarie who stepped down in late February. Yarie has been with the company since 2009 but will stay on in an advisory role through the transition.

Michaud, a geologist with more than 30 years of experience in Canada and internationally, has been Wesdome’s exploration chief since 2017. Wesdome operates the Eagle River Mine, located off Highway 17 between Wawa and White River. Before that stint, he was IAMGOLD’s chief geologist and worked in exploration for St. Andrew Goldfields.

