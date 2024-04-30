Top Glencore Shareholders Favor Keeping Coal Over Spinoff – by Thomas Biesheuvel, Dinesh Nair and Jack Farchy (Bloomberg News – April 29, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Several of Glencore Plc’s largest shareholders believe that the company should retain its coal assets, according to people familiar with the matter, throwing a proposed spinoff into doubt.

Glencore, the world’s largest shipper of thermal coal with a market capitalization of about $73 billion, had said it intended to spin the business off within two years of closing a deal to buy the steelmaking coal assets of Teck Resources Ltd.

But major Glencore shareholders believe that the company would be better off retaining its coal business, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The company’s largest shareholders are former Chief Executive Officer Ivan Glasenberg, the Qatar Investment Authority, and BlackRock Inc.

