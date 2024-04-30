[Northwest Territories-Diamonds] Ekati submits plan for new underground project – by Ollie Williams (Cabin Radio – April 29, 2024)

The NWT’s Ekati diamond mine is asking regulators for permission to turn its Sable open pit into an underground mining operation. Beginning to mine underground at Sable is an important milestone in Ekati owner Burgundy’s attempt to keep the mine running – in some form – until 2040.

Submitting plans for Sable earlier this month, Ekati urged regulators to provide “timely authorization” of the initial work needed to switch to underground mining.

“Achieving kimberlite production … in 2026 is a critical operating necessity because the Sable open pit will be complete in 2024 and the Misery underground will be complete in 2026, leaving a single source of kimberlite supply to the process plant (the Point Lake open pit), which risks the financial viability and sustainability of the business,” Burgundy wrote.

