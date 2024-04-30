AME applies to intervene in Gitxaala v British Columbia appeal on Mineral Tenure Act – by Amanda Stutt (Mining.com – April 29, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

The Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) announced Monday it has formally applied for intervener status in the ongoing appeal of Gitxaala Nation v. British Columbia (chief gold commissioner).

In September 2023, a judicial review ruled that the government of British Columbia owes a duty to consult indigenous peoples with asserted rights and title when granting mineral claims. The court recognized that the province could change the manner in which the act is implemented by the chief gold commissioner or change the legislation.

The court granted the province 18 months to consult with indigenous peoples and the minerals industry in order to modernize the mineral tenure system in a manner that aligns with the principles of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People Act (DRIPA).

