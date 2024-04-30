Agnico’s Nunavut mines start 2024 strong – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – April 26, 2024)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

For Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., the remote but highly mineralized territory of Nunavut offers high rewards, as long as the high risks that come with building and operating mines in Canada’s remote North are managed.

Given the nearly 900,000-ounce-of-gold-per-year pace of production at its Meliadine and Amaruq mines so far this year, coupled with new gold discoveries that bode well for its Hope Bay mine project, Agnico has a grasp on what it takes to reap the rewards and mitigate the risks associated with mining in Nunavut.

In its first quarter results, Agnico reported that Meliadine and Amaruq produced a combined 223,499 oz of gold, and that its exploration drilling at Hope Bay bodes well for the potential of a larger operation when the company restarts operations at this idling gold mine.

“Nunavut delivered an outstanding first quarter both on cost control and gold production,” Dominique Girard, COO of Agnico Eagle’s Nunavut operations, informed investors and analysts on April 26.

