Ring of Fire road talks still in ‘early stages’ despite premier’s hints: Aroland chief – by Jack Hauen (The Trillium – April 29, 2024)

Chief Sonny Gagnon said he hopes to get a deal done in his two-year term, which began in November

While he’s “optimistic” about getting a deal done at some point in his two-year term, Aroland First Nation Chief Sonny Gagnon said the first part of the road to the Ring of Fire isn’t as close as the premier is making it out to be.

“We had great conversations with Aroland, the Chief of Aroland. We’re about that far away from signing a deal to get the first 80 kilometres of road,” Ford said last week, nearly pinching together his thumb and index finger.

Ontarians will “hear more news about the road to the Ring of Fire very shortly,” the premier also told a municipal conference earlier that week.

Those statements might be “a little premature,” Gagnon told The Trillium on Monday. “We haven’t really scratched the surface,” the chief said. “It’s still early stages of talking to our membership.”

