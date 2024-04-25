Trudeau and Ford unveil Honda’s plan to build four new factories in Ontario – by Robert BenzieQueen’s Park and Rob Ferguson (Toronto Star – April 25, 2024)

https://www.thestar.com/

The Japanese automaker will have an electric vehicle factory and auto assembly plant in a region where they have been making gasoline-powered cars and trucks since 1986.

This Honda accord is worth a cool $15 billion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that Honda will build four new factories in Ontario, producing 240,000 electric vehicles as the Japanese auto giant expands its footprint.

Fuelled by $5-billion in public money, the expansion will create 1,000 new jobs at Honda, which already employs 4,200 people in Alliston, plus thousands of spinoff positions in parts production and construction of the new facilities.

Honda, which has been building cars in Ontario since 1986, said the new EV assembly plant will open in 2028. The initiative also an EV battery factory in Alliston and two supporting facilities to be located elsewhere in Ontario that will make battery components in joint ventures with other Japanese and Korean companies. Those locations will be announced later, officials said.

