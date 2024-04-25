Gold’s Record-Setting Rally May Have Its Roots in Chinese Frenzy – by Mark Burton, Sybilla Gross and Yvonne Yue Li (Bloomberg News – April 23, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — Gold’s record-setting rally this year has puzzled market watchers as bullion has roared higher despite headwinds that should have held it back. With prices sagging this week, the explanation may lie in China.

After weeks of debate about whether a mystery buyer was stoking the rally, several prominent figures in the global gold market are coming to the conclusion that the major new driving force is a legion of fleet-footed retail investors on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

In a matter of weeks, the SHFE has gone from a sedate futures venue to a nexus of the global gold market. While rival centers such as London and New York have also seen activity rise, the fact that SHFE volumes have spiked from a low base offers a compelling sign that a newly arrived cohort of Chinese investors has helped drive prices sharply higher.

