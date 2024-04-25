Five Eyes countries working to fight critical minerals dumping, Canada minister says – by Divya Rajagopal (Reuters – April 23, 2024)

https://www.reuters.com/

TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) – Canada and its Five Eyes Alliance partners are working on put forward a response to tackle the price manipulation of critical metals, Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

The U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have what is called the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network and the finance ministers from these countries met last Thursday for the spring session of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington.

Freeland said that she and her counterparts from the Five Eyes Alliance discussed last week on how these countries could “friendshore” their critical minerals supply chain to fight the dumping of critical minerals in the international market by large producing countries, such as China and Indonesia.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/five-eyes-countries-working-fight-critical-minerals-dumping-canada-minister-says-2024-04-23/