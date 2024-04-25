Equinox Gold buys out Orion for almost US$1B as it readies Greenstone for first gold Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – April 24, 2024)

https://www.northernminer.com/

Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX; NYSE-AM: EQX) is buying partner Orion Mine Finance’s 40% stake in their new Greenstone gold mine in Ontario for US$995 million in cash and shares as it prepares to pour first gold.

The purchase includes US$745 million in cash and 42 million shares valued at US$250 million. It was announced late on Tuesday after Australia’s Gold Road Resources (ASX: GOR) said it was no longer considering buying a stake in Greenstone from Orion. Equinox said it would fund the purchase through a new US$500-million loan and a US$260-million bought-deal equity financing.

“When we acquired our 60% interest in Greenstone in 2021, our goal was to ultimately own the whole mine,” Equinox chairman Ross Beaty said in a release. “Consolidating 100% of Greenstone into Equinox Gold delivers our shareholders full exposure to a mine of outstanding scale and quality.”

Shares in Equinox fell 11% on Wednesday to $7.23 apiece, valuing the company at $2.4 billion. They’ve traded in a 52-week range of $5.36 to $8.79.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/equinox-gold-buys-out-orion-for-almost-us1b-as-it-readies-greenstone-for-first-gold/1003866632/