Baffinland hopes railroad to Steensby is built in next few years – by Jeff Pelletier Nunatsiaq News – April 24, 2024)

Application to temporarily continue increased iron ore shipments from Milne Inlet submitted to Nunavut Impact Review Board

Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. is applying to continue exporting six million tonnes of iron ore from Mary River Mine through Milne Inlet, its northern marine shipping corridor, until 2030 or its railroad to Steensby Inlet is built.

Megan Lord-Hoyle, the company’s vice-president of sustainable development, shared the news Wednesday during a presentation at the Nunavut Mining Symposium in Iqaluit. The company previously applied to ship 12 million tonnes of ore through Milne Inlet, but the federal government shot that plan down in 2022.

The company has been operating under temporary permits to ship six million tonnes through Milne Inlet as it reverts to a plan to build a railroad south to Steensby Inlet, where there are fewer environmental concerns around shipping. The Milne Inlet route traverses the Tallurutiup Imanga National Marine Conservation Area, which is a sensitive habitat for narwhals and seabirds.

