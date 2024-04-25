Airbus granted reprieve from Canadian sanctions on Russian titanium, sources say – by Steven Chase and Robert Fife (Globe and Mail – April 25, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Ottawa has granted Airbus a waiver from sanctions targeting Russian titanium that could interfere with its business in Canada, two government sources say. Reports of the decision Wednesday prompted anger from Ukrainian Canadians and criticism from the Official Opposition.

The sanctions in question were only applied by Canada in February this year. Back then, Ottawa announced sanctions on Russia’s VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, one of the world’s largest producers of titanium.

Two senior Canadian government sources noted the permit for Airbus is temporary and it is hoped the company would wean itself off Russian-sourced titanium. Other countries that produce titanium include China, Japan and Kazakhstan. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources, who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-airbus-granted-reprieve-from-canadian-sanctions-on-russian-titanium/