Poland ready to host US nuclear weapons, Duda says – by Brad Press (The Hill – April 22, 2024)

Polish President Andrzej Duda says Poland is ready to host U.S. nuclear weapons, saying the topic was one of frequent discussions between Warsaw and Washington.

Duda told Polish tabloid Fakt in an interview published Monday that Russia is increasingly militarizing the Kaliningrad province between Poland and Lithuania and has relocated tactical nuclear weapons to ally Belarus. “I must admit that when asked about it, I declared our readiness,” the Polish president said of talks with U.S. officials.

“If our allies decide to deploy nuclear weapons as part of nuclear sharing also on our territory to strengthen the security of NATO’s eastern flank, we are ready for it. We are an ally in the North Atlantic Alliance and we also have obligations in this respect.”

Poland, which borders Ukraine, is not a nuclear power, and the U.S. does not currently keep nuclear weapons in the country.However, U.S. tactical nuclear weapons, which have a smaller yield but are still devastating bombs, are in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

