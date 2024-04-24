Magna gets the all-clear to begin test mining in Sudbury – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 23, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Hometown mine builder on a fast pace to put former INCO asset back into early production by year’s end

Seventeen months after acquiring a dormant INCO nickel and copper mine in Sudbury, Magna Mining said it’s ready to begin test mining later this year.

The hometown mine developer announced April 23 it has all the required approvals and permits in place to begin advanced exploration, both on the surface and underground, at its Crean Hill Mine project located in the southwest corner of the Sudbury basin.

Magna has pocketed a key Permit to Take Water from the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks. It’s the final permit needed to start pumping water out of old mine workings at Crean Hill in pressing forward with the company’s plans for first production.

Those plans include extracting a huge surface bulk sample later this spring and starting construction of a ramp from surface down into some very promising underground zones to begin the early-stage test mining program.

