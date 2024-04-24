Inuit leaders talk impact of mining at Iqaluit gathering – by David Lochead (Nunatsiaq News – April 2024)

Nunavut Mining Symposium runs until Thursday; trade show open to the public on final day

Leaders from the three regional Inuit organizations in Nunavut came together Tuesday to discuss mining and its impact on the territory. The session was part of the annual Nunavut Mining Symposium, which opened April 22 and runs until April 25 at the Aqsarniit hotel in Iqaluit.

The panel, moderated by former Nunavut senator Dennis Patterson, included Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. vice-president Paul Irngaut, Qikiqtani Inuit Association president Olayuk Akesuk and Kivalliq Inuit Association chief operating officer Gabe Karlik.

Royalties from mining as well as the importance of training and education for work in mines were among the topics touched on during the session.

Akesuk said royalties QIA gains from mining contribute to its legacy fund, which provides cultural programming for Inuit in the Qikiqtani region. The intention is to also use that funding for infrastructure, employment and training for mining jobs.

