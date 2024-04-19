Hundreds attended nuclear event in Ignace – by Mike Stimpson (NWO Newswatch – April 15, 2024)

https://www.nwonewswatch.com/

IGNACE — More than 500 people checked out the Northwest Nuclear Exploration Event last Friday and Saturday at the Ignace Recreation Centre, according to the township. “Words alone cannot explain the excitement and joy we had as a township to host one of the most important nuclear learning events that this community has ever witnessed,” Mayor Kim Baigrie said in a news release.

Giving thanks to all who made the event a success, she made particular mention of Daila Delescaille and Andi Davenport for their Saturday afternoon presentation as Ignace “youth representatives.”

“Their thoughtful and meaningful presentation on the potential environmental and economic impact of this project to their generation was delightful and left community members with some very important information and a sense of responsibility for the future,” Baigrie said.

The event’s exhibitors included the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, Environment North, We the Nuclear Free North, the Township of Ignace and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO), which had many of the information tables and financed the event through a Community Well-Being Fund for Ignace.

