Here’s how police cracked the case of what they say is the largest gold heist in Canadian history – by Omar Mosleh, Peter Edwards and Andy Takagi (Toronto Star – April 18, 2024)

On Wednesday, Peel police and the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau provided details of the “carefully planned” heist at Pearson, which they believe was an inside job.

The five-tonne truck raised no alarm as it pulled into an Air Canada cargo hold exactly one year ago. It wasn’t long before police say it had made off with what they describe as the largest gold theft in Canadian history.

The gold — weighing more than 400 kilograms and valued at more than $20 million — was stolen the same night it had arrived at Pearson International Airport from Switzerland. Police traced it on a winding route through city streets and rural roads before it was eventually connected to an international arms trafficking ring.

Two Air Canada employees and a Toronto jewelry store owner were among the inner group that plotted the theft of nearly $24 million in gold and cash from a storage unit at Pearson, police say. Just $90,000 worth of the stolen gold has been recovered, police said at the Wednesday press conference on the one-year anniversary of the massive heist.

Two Air Canada employees and a Toronto jewelry store owner were among the inner group that plotted the theft of nearly $24 million in gold and cash from a storage unit at Pearson, police say. Just $90,000 worth of the stolen gold has been recovered, police said at the Wednesday press conference on the one-year anniversary of the massive heist.

