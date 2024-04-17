Avalon dives into the details of proposed Thunder Bay lithium refinery – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – April 12, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Toronto developer begins study of what a lithium conversion plant might look like

Avalon Advanced Materials has started a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of its proposed Thunder Bay lithium refinery. The Toronto company said in a news release that DRA Americas, an internationally known engineering firm, is the lead consultant tasked with pulling the PEA together.

The PEA is part of a series of economic and technical analyses that will inform Avalon’s decision to construct the facility. Avalon secured $15 million from a New York fund manager in March to do the study.

Last June, Avalon purchased a 383-acre waterfront brownfield property on Strathcona Avenue in Thunder Bay’s north end. The company previously tossed out the figure of $1.1 billion to build the plant.

The feed for the plant would come from Avalon’s yet-to-be-developed Separation Rapids deposit, north of Kenora. But the company said the PEA will also explore setting up the refinery as a processing hub, taking in lithium concentrate from other potential miners in the area.

