Arrests in $20-million Toronto airport gold heist stem from cross-border gun running plot – by Adrian Humphreys (National Post – April 17, 2024)

‘Project 24K’ a secret, joint investigation into the high-profile theft from Pearson airport has made arrests in the theft of gold bars and US$2 million in cash

Three Ontario men and a person from Florida have been arrested in connection to the $20-million Toronto Pearson airport gold heist after U.S. agents uncovered a cross-border gun trafficking plot linked to the heist, National Post has learned.

Police will announce details Wednesday on “Project 24K” — a secret, joint investigation into the high-profile theft of gold from Pearson airport. 24K is short for 24 carats, the measurement for nearly pure gold, which is usually the purity of high-grade gold bars, such as the ones stolen from Pearson.

Three men from Brampton, Ont., identified in U.S. court documents as Durante King-Mclean, 25, Prasath Paramalingam, 34, and Archit Grover, 36, as well as Jalisa Edwards, 25, from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, have been indicted in the United States for a conspiracy to engage in international firearms trafficking.

The arrests are linked to the Toronto gold heist, according to law enforcement sources. The U.S. involvement began on Sept. 2, 2023, when King-Mclean was stopped in a Nissan Sentra for suspected motor vehicle violations.

