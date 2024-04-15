Japan, U.S., Philippines to strengthen nickel supply chains – by Takeru Tsuzuki and Hiroyuki Tanaka (Asia News Network – April 15, 2024)

The three countries will accelerate the creation of a supply chain that is not overly dependent on China to bolster their economic security, with the Philippines being the world’s second-largest producer of nickel ore.

WASHINGTON – Japan, the United States and the Philippines agreed to forge ties to strengthen supply chains of nickel — a critical mineral essential for the batteries used in electric vehicles — at a trilateral summit at the White House on Thursday.

The Philippines is the world’s second-largest producer of nickel ore, and China is the second-largest producer of refined nickel. The three countries will accelerate the creation of a supply chain that is not overly dependent on China to bolster their economic security.

Economic security

“The three countries shared an awareness of the issues and agreed on the need for economic security, while the stable supply of critical minerals needs to be discussed,” Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito said at a press conference in Washington on Thursday.

He attended the U.S.-Japan-Philippines Commerce and Industry Ministerial meeting in Washington ahead of the trilateral leaders’ summit meeting.

