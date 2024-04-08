Yellen warns China of ‘significant consequences’ if its companies support Russia’s war in Ukraine – by Henry Foy, Felicia Schwartz, Demetri Sevastopulo and Claire Jones (Financial Times – April 6, 2024)

https://www.ft.com/

US treasury secretary delivers message to vice minister He Lifeng during meetings in Guangzhou

The US has warned of “significant consequences” if Chinese companies provide support for Moscow’s war against Ukraine in one of the sharpest messages it has yet delivered to Beijing.

Following discussions in Guangzhou on Friday and Saturday, the US Treasury said: “Secretary Yellen emphasised that companies, including those in the PRC, must not provide material support for Russia’s war against Ukraine . . . and the significant consequences if they do so.”

Janet Yellen’s warning comes after secretary of state Antony Blinken told EU and Nato foreign ministers that Beijing was assisting Moscow “at a concerning scale”, and providing “tools, inputs and technical expertise”, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

They quoted Blinken as saying the assistance was particularly focused on Russia’s production of optical equipment and propellants and its space sector, which he said “not only contributes to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine but threatens other countries”.

For the rest of this article: https://www.ft.com/content/ba524406-ee6c-4c39-9ac2-110a2549569a