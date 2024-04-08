Reckless mining oversight – by Editorial Board (Jakarta Post – April 8, 2024)

https://www.thejakartapost.com/

The government seems to care only about the revenue generated from the mineral sectors and ignores the environmental destruction and the plight of the people affected by the related industries.

A recent jaw-droppingly massive corruption case in the tin sector is yet another reminder that the government still lacks the capacity to manage the country’s vast natural resources.

The graft case occurred in the concession areas of state-owned miner PT Timah in Bangka Belitung, which holds the largest tin reserves in the country. The archipelagic province produces 90 percent of the country’s tin, which is mostly under the control of Timah.

Tin mining in Indonesia dates to the 18th century. The Palembang sultanate that ruled the islands at that time even had to bring in workers from China to work in the mines to fulfill the production quota it had agreed to with the Dutch.

Despite the entry of new mining companies after the Reform era, Timah has maintained the largest concession area at more than 288,000 hectares of land with more than 184,000 ha in the waters between Bangka Island and Kondur Island.

