Queen’s Park and Ottawa caught off guard by Ford’s delay of EV manufacturing in Ontario – by Robert Benzie and Tonda MacCharles (Toronto Star – April 6, 2024)

Queen’s Park and Ottawa, which have jointly pledged billions in electric vehicle manufacturing subsidies, were jolted by Ford Canada’s move to delay domestic EV production. Ford Canada announced Thursday it would postpone all electric vehicle production at its Oakville assembly plant by two years until 2027 due to softening demand.

That move came in the wake of the provincial and federal governments ponying up $295 million each in 2020 to boost EV production there. Neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the federal industry department officials were given any advance warning of the car company’s decision, with officials learning of it in the news.

A visibly displeased Premier Doug Ford said he was only alerted of the decision by the automaker early Thursday. “I was informed this morning before I came here,” he said in Thunder Bay that day, expressing concern for the 3,200 workers affected in Oakville.

“Disappointing that it’s going to take three years to retool. I understand that Ford is going to take care of the Unifor members. That’s number one. It’s an absolute priority. We’ll do everything we can to work with them,” the premier said.

